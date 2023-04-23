First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,511,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

