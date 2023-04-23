First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,511,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMGF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
