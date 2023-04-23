First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,251. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

