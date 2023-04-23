First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $163.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,400. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

