First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

