First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $584,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

