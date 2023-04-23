First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.18. 2,743,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,274. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.