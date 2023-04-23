First Dallas Securities Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.19. 34,510,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,312,552. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $669.84 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

