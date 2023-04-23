First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 3,640,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,616. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.