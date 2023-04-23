First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 40,543,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,147,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

