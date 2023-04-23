First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

