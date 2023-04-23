First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Position Trimmed by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for approximately 5.1% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 1.44% of First Business Financial Services worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $242.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.71.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

