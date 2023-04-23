Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

BERY opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

