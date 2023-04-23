Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 7,300 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

