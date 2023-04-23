Fiducient Advisors LLC Invests $786,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after buying an additional 383,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.