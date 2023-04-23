FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

