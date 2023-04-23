FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

