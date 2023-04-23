Evmos One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $98.54 million and $1.02 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

