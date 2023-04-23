Everscale Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $115.83 million and $2.58 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

