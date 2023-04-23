Ethereum Classic Price Hits $19.55 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $117.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.55 or 0.00071238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,443.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00311018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00568950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00434231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,107,103 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

