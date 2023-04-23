Ergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $367,520.50 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00006176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $116.74 million and approximately $367,520.50 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,606.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00313066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00571749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00072763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00442484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,464,752 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

