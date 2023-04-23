ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $11.86 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.86 million and $54.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00028228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,477.59 or 1.00041098 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01062361 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $148.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

