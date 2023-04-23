EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.38.
EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
