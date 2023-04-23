Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,210 ($27.35) to GBX 2,100 ($25.99) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.27) to GBX 1,892 ($23.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.75) to GBX 1,930 ($23.88) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Entain Stock Performance

Entain stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

About Entain

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

