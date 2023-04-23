Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Enovis worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,978,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6,806.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 851,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,238,000 after acquiring an additional 839,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 758,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 423,467 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 372,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 221,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,904. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.