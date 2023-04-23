Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.19 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $169,034.38 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,868,551 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

