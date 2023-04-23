Energi Achieves Market Cap of $11.18 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Energi has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $175,242.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,873,351 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.