Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 7,170 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $242,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FRC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About First Republic Bank

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.