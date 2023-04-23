Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSC opened at $42.35 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

