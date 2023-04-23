Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $227.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $334.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

