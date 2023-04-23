Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

