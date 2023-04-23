Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $220,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

