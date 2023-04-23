Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

