Ellevest Inc. Sells 181 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,014,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. UBS Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

