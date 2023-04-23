Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in HP by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in HP by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 138,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in HP by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,559 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

