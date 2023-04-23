Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after buying an additional 406,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -205.37, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

