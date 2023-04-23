Ellevest Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a 200 day moving average of $233.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

