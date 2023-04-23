Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

