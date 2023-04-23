Elastos (ELA) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00004524 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $25.40 million and $993,274.32 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

