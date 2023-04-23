EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,250 shares of company stock worth $5,923,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $68.67 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

