EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 72 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $386.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

