EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,484 shares of company stock worth $7,885,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $87.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

