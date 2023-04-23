EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 352 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $2,520,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $517.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.68. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

