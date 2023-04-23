EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $946,000 Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.