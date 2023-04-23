Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst T. Batho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Shares of EDV opened at C$35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.27. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$22.77 and a 12-month high of C$36.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total transaction of C$252,330.00. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

