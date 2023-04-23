Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edenred from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Edenred Price Performance

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Edenred has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

