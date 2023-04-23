easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 370 ($4.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded easyJet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $517.50.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

