Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for about 1.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.88. 274,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

