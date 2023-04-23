e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NYSE:ELF opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

