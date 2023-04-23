Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

