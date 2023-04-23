Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAC opened at $25.53 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

